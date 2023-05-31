Funding sought for key projects

MANY important projects in the Shepparton electorate that require State Government funding and The Liberal Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell has highlighted four in her recent contribution to Parliament.

Ms Lovell utilised the adjournment debate in State Parliament to advocate for Treasurer Tim Pallas to fund key Shepparton infrastructure projects in the 2023-24 State Budget.

One of the biggest issues of the October 2022 flood event was the closure of the Peter Ross-Edwards Causeway, isolating Mooroopna and Shepparton from each other, highlighting the need for a second river crossing to be built above flood level between the two towns.

The Shepparton Bypass Project including the delivery of the second river crossing, is the community’s number one infrastructure priority, and Ms Lovell said in the wake of the floods the Treasurer should see the importance of the project and provide funding in the State Budget.

Ms Lovell said despite the Health Minister claiming the GV Health redevelopment is complete, there is more work to do to complete our hospital which is evidenced by the $2M funding in 2019 State Budget to develop a business case for the completion of the redevelopment.

The final stage of the GV Health redevelopment will provide additional healthcare infrastructure and capacity that is badly needed in the community and a funding commitment in the upcoming Budget is required to complete the redevelopment.

Safety upgrades at the Kialla West Primary School pedestrian crossing and addressing critical staff shortages by funding the construction of a Clinical Health School on the grounds of GV Health were also on the agenda.