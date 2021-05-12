THE beauty of deciding to get fit (or fitter) is that it’s never too late, anyone of any age benefits from increased physical activity and it’s easy to get started when there’s an outstanding facility in Shepparton’s CBD equipped with anything you need to get active.

Aquamoves has a range of low cost over 60s membership options to ensure you’re apart of Generation Active, a movement to encourage getting fit at any age.

They facilitate such a diverse range of class options for those who prefer group fitness, from Les Mills Body Pump and RPM classes through to the ‘Puff walking group’ which concludes with a social cup of coffee.

Aqua Arthritic classes in the warm hydrotherapy pool are on offer to suit different levels of fitness and abilities, a brilliant form of exercise for those facing mobility issues.

If pumping iron is more your thing, there is a fully-equipped gymnasium with beautiful views of Victoria Park Lake.

For more information and to view class timetables, visit www.aquamoves.com.au or give the very friendly team a call on 5832 9400.