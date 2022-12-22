Good intentions, bad idea: why pets make bad presents

EACH year, animal shelters are inundated with cats and dogs that were given as a gift over Christmas. Rescued animals can be fantastic additions to a family, but not when they’re given to unsuspecting or unprepared recipients. Here’s why:

A pet is for life, not just for Christmas

Yes, kittens and puppies look adorable under the tree, but deciding to take on a pet is an important decision that requires a lifetime commitment. Remember, a new cat or dog could be part of the family for 15 years or more. The RSPCA estimates that the first-year ownership cost ranges from $2,350 to $5,220 per canine, to around $25,000 over a lifetime spent on food, toys, insurance, vaccinations and vet bills.

Worst. Gift. Ever.

That cute puppy won’t seem like such a treat when they chew up a cherished item or their new kitten tears up the tree and curtains… Even when pets are healthy and well-behaved, they require maintenance and care. They require lots of time, patience, and money, which can be scarce during the holidays.

The consequences can be devastating

Many shelters reach their capacity within the first weeks of the new year, when a storm of surrendered pets hits after Christmas, leaving shelter workers to face the heartbreaking prospect of euthanising healthy, friendly, loving pets because of local of space and resources to care for them all.

THAT’S A WRAP… Please do not gift pets for Christmas and find other ways to treat your animal loving friends and family this year, such as by donating to a shelter or gifting a voucher from an animal shelter. Photo: Supplied

If you have a loved one that is prepared to make a lifelong commitment to an animal, and who has plenty of time, money and patience to give, consider gifting them a gift voucher towards a pet from your local shelter. This way, they can decide which animal is their best match when the time is right.