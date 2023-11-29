GOTAFE empowering others to take the next step

Have you or someone you know just finished school?

What a lot of people don’t realise is that you can achieve your dream career without an ATAR, and many TAFE courses can act as a stepping stone towards a university degree.

Starting your post-school studies at GOTAFE can make the transition a little less daunting, and you get to work, learn and live locally whilst you start the process of engaging with higher education.

PATHWAY TO SUCCESS…GOTAFE provides a smooth transition to higher education, allowing local work and study. Through partnerships with Charles Sturt and La Trobe Universities, it offers pathways from TAFE qualifications to university degrees, eliminating the need for an ATAR. Photo: Supplied

GOTAFE is both proud and fortunate to have partnerships with Charles Sturt University and La Trobe University to provide established pathways from a GOTAFE qualification to a University Degree.

Billie-Ann Dillon completed her Certificate IV in Community Services (CHC42015) at GOTAFE in 2019 and is currently studying a Bachelor of Human Services and Master of Social Work at La Trobe University in Shepparton.

“Maybe you are someone who doesn’t know what career you want yet,” she said.

“Anything is possible, it is never too late to find a career.”

Whether you’re kicking off in your first ever job, upskilling on your next step towards a better job, switching up industries and trying something completely new or returning to study, TAFE can support you on your pathway towards your goal – a job you love.

Every pathway is unique, and it’s important to understand that credit arrangements can differ depending on your own experience, and when, where and what you may have studied before.

“TAFE and University complement each other,” she said.

“There are so many different pathways to choose from.”

