Government stops short: Zurcas Lane residents left stranded

By Deanne Jeffers

RESIDENTS at Harmony Retirement Village have pledged not to give up the fight to have the bus stop on Zurcas Lane reinstated, after its closure by the State Government in May 2023 without explanation.

Since the closure, residents are struggling to be able to travel independently to the hospital, to doctors’ appointments, go shopping or socialise, and must walk up to a kilometre to the nearest bus stop at Shepparton Marketplace. This is not only concerning to the residents, but to their families as well.

Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell, raised the issue in parliament in October, urging the Minister for Public Transport, Gabrielle Williams, to re-open the stop. However, Ms Lovell said the State Government has refused to get on board.

Previously, Bus Route 7 travelled along Zurcas Lane, stopping at a shelter conveniently located outside Harmony Village. The service was a vital lifeline for many residents, serving as their main form of transportation. It also benefitted East Shepparton Bowls Club members, who could catch the bus directly to the club entrance.

LIFELINE LOST… Harmony Retirement Village residents feel that their independence has been negatively impacted since the State Government closed the bus stop on Zurcas Lane, Shepparton, but have vowed to keep fighting. Pictured with Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell MP are residents from left: Gabrielle Barrette, Norelle Earl, Hazel Lucas, Loris Emary, Connie Kyrakou, Di Feldtmann, Wendy Lovell, Mary Pell and Ellen Hall. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

“There are a few players that cannot drive anymore due to their health and rely on the bus service. Without the bus stop, they have to walk from Marketplace with their bowling bags, because we don’t have lockers at the clubhouse,” said a spokesperson at the bowls club.

Lawn bowls bags can weigh between 4-10kg or more, and unlike retirement village residents, club members cannot access Marketplace by the private path, meaning they must walk for a kilometre.

Ms Lovell said, “For many retirees, the distance from Harmony Village to the Marketplace bus stop is just too far to walk due to age of infirmity, and the path has no shelter from the rain or sun.”

Despite these concerns, Minister Williams recently confirmed the closure is permanent. In her response to Ms Lovell, she said the bus stop was “permanently closed… due to ongoing safety concerns, as the bus was unable to safely turn around in the court without being in reverse.”

“This was deemed a safety and operational issue that thankfully did not result in any accidents but needed to be resolved to prevent ongoing safety risks for residents.”

Ms Williams said low patronage and the safety concerns are the reasons the bus stop was removed from the route. She said the bus stop was temporarily closed for six months prior to the “permanent” closure to test the change with the community, however, residents don’t feel that consultation was sufficient and that their mobility and independence have been negatively impacted by the closure.

“As you get older, you become very vulnerable, and once upon a time you’d take on the world, nobody would stop you,” said Mary Pell, residents president at Harmony Village. “I’ve still got a bit of fight in me, but I’m getting tired. I look around at all these other people here (residents), and they didn’t come here to fight these battles.”

Ms Lovell, who met with residents on Monday, said she will continue to work with them to pressure the State Government to reverse the decision.

“The stop was closed without consultation, and Village residents and bowls club members want their bus stop back,” said Ms Lovell.

“I will continue to work with residents to pressure the State Government to listen to the community’s concerns, reverse the decision, and recommission the Zurcas Lane bus stop,” said Ms Lovell.

A petition is being created by the residents, with support from Ms Lovell, to urge the State Government to reverse the decision and reinstate the Zurcas Lane bus stop.