Growing our local employment

33,613 in jobs across the Goulburn Valley.

TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS… Greater Shepparton City Council’s GV DAMA, a skilled migration program, boosting local employment by partnering with overseas workers to fill skill gaps. Pictured is Tina Pellegrino, GV DAMA Coordinator. Photo: Emma Harrop

EMPLOYEES are the lifeblood of any business operating throughout the Goulburn Valley, with 33,613 Greater Shepparton residents currently enjoying jobs across the varied industries in the region.

In a bid to assist with keeping employment numbers rising, Greater Shepparton City Council has introduced the Goulburn Valley (GV), Designated Area Migration Agreement (DAMA); a skilled migration program that is tailored to the needs of the region that enables employers, who are unable to recruit appropriately qualified Australians, to supplement their workforce with overseas workers.

Greater Shepparton City Council GV DAMA coordinator, Tina Pellegrino said, “Since the GV DAMA launched in March 2022, 16 employers have been endorsed to nominate a combined 54 skilled migrants to appease labour shortages across various industries in the region including health, agriculture, transport, hospitality and manufacturing. These have been in occupations such as concrete pump operators, registered nurses, truck drivers, arborist and agricultural technicians, attracting skilled migrants from Argentina, India, Croatia, Ireland and the Philippines.

“There are several other Goulburn Valley Employers with applications for a Designated Area Migration Agreement, currently in progress for many more occupations including secondary school teachers, mechanics and civil engineers,” Tina said.

Recently endorsed business, PJ’s Concrete Pumping Shepparton, has been pleased with the opportunities offered through GV DAMA, with owner, Peter Don saying GV DAMA has provided PJ’s Concrete Pumping with a new pathway to appease labour shortages and meet the demands of our industry.

“Not only does it (GV DAMA) provide benefits for our business, but it allows our regional community to realise true economic potential,” Peter said.