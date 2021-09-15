Have you met Greg James?

AS an Aboriginal elder and lifelong Shepparton resident, Greg James lends his extensive knowledge of community issues to his role as Councillor to the Greater Shepparton City Council.

Greg James made history by becoming the first Indigenous person to be elected to the Greater Shepparton City Council and he wants to empower younger generations to run for government.

In addition to his role as Councillor, Greg is an artist, teacher, consultant, builder and holds various voluntary positions in an array of organisations in our community.

Where are you from, and how did you find your way to Shepparton?

I was born in Shepparton, Mooroopna base hospital. I have lived here for most of my life, with short stints living and working in Far North Queensland and Central NSW.

What do you do here?

I am currently doing sessional teaching with GOTAFE, and I run my own consultancy business specialising in community engagement as well as Council commitments.

What’s the best part of your job?

The best part of my job is assisting students in achieving successful outcomes and meeting a diverse range of people throughout our region.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I enjoy all outdoor activities, especially camping and exploring my magnificent country and our many beautiful waterways. I also love doing Aboriginal art in many forms and mediums.

What’s your favourite thing about Shepparton?

I love our community spirit and how supportive of each other we are, especially as of late during difficult times. I am also amazed at the broad range of small businesses and industries right here in Shepparton who manufacture products for local, state, intrastate and overseas markets.

What’s one thing you would change about Shepparton to improve it?

I would like to change the image and perception of Shepparton, clean up and beautify our town further. I believe we should promote more eco and cultural tourism to our region. We have so much to offer here and we should show it off to the rest of the world.

What are 3 words you would use to describe Shepparton?

Vibrant, progressive and inclusive.