Have you missed the boat on a home battery?

WITH battery rebates set to reduce from May 2026, many local homeowners are wondering whether they’ve “missed the boat” on installing a home battery.

Rebates of up to $300 per kilowatt-hour currently apply until May 1, 2026, after which they’re expected to decline, with further reductions every six months. For households only just starting to explore battery storage, installation timeframes may make securing the highest rebate challenging.

Local solar and energy solutions providers Future NRG say the opportunity hasn’t necessarily passed.

MAKE THE MOST OF BATTERY REBATES TODAY… You could be smiling too, just like Wilko (pictured), a happy Future NRG customer now enjoying significantly lower energy bills since installing a 10.75kW solar system paired with 13.5kWh battery storage.Photo: Supplied

“While securing the maximum rebate can reduce the upfront cost, the real financial return from a battery happens over time, often through 10 to 15 years of lower energy bills and greater control over how and when you use your power,” the team says.

They also stress that missing the very highest rebate isn’t always a deal-breaker.

“In some cases, the reduction in rebate isn’t as significant depending on battery size. It’s far more important to ensure a battery genuinely suits your household. Rushing into a system simply because it’s temporarily cheaper doesn’t always deliver the best long-term outcome,” says Future NRG Founder, Shaun Gash.

A battery stores excess solar energy generated during the day for use in the evening, helping reduce reliance on the grid, improve bill predictability and, for some homes, provide backup protection.

Future NRG takes a tailored approach, reviewing your existing system, energy usage and future plans before recommending a solution, including options to adjust battery size, consider alternative brands or allow for future expansion.

Homeowners can visit Future NRG’s showroom at 7957 Goulburn Valley Highway, Shepparton, explore options online at futurenrg.com.au or call 1300 359 894 for an obligation-free consultation.