Home is where the heart is

WITH nearly 60 years of proud service, Shepparton Villages is the Goulburn Valley’s largest locally owned and operated not–for–profit aged care provider.

Renowned for its high-quality Residential Care and Independent Living options, Shepparton Villages also delivers trusted Support at Home services, helping people live independently in the comfort of their own homes for longer.

Support at Home is tailored to individual needs, with assistance provided only when required. Services range from help around the house and transport to shops or appointments, to in–home visits from allied health professionals, all of which is designed to support everyday living with dignity and care.

The Shepparton Villages Support at Home team works closely with individuals to create flexible, needs–based packages, helping people stay connected to their home and community.

Following recent government policy changes encouraging greater uptake of home care packages, CEO Veronica Jamison said aged care was evolving.

RENOWNED… as the Goulburn Valley’s largest locally owned and operated not-for-profit aged care provider, Shepparton Villages also delivers trusted Support at Home services helping people to live independently in the comfort of their own homes for longer. Pictured (from left) are Executive Manager Support at Home Sue Cahill, Care Partner Judy Grayham, Administration Support Sharon Penfold and Shepparton Villages CEO Veronica Jamison. Photo: Emma Harrop

“Aged care today is not just about providing accommodation for older people, though that remains essential. It’s also about supporting people in the communities where they already live. More people want greater choice, for themselves and their loved ones, about the support they receive and where they receive it, and we strongly support that,” she said.

Ms Jamison said accessing home-based support often begins with a conversation, followed by a formal aged care assessment through the government’s My Aged Care system.

“We help many people through this process and can then coordinate and deliver the Support at Home services that are recommended,” she said.

Offering both practical support and peace of mind, Shepparton Villages Support at Home Services is led by Executive Manager Sue Cahill, a long serving and experienced member of the team.

“There’s great comfort in knowing you can continue living the life you want, in your own home, with a helping hand when you need it. We encourage people to get in touch to find out more,” Ms Cahill said.

To learn more about Support at Home services provided through Shepparton Villages, and how it links to aged care assessment, you can call (03) 5832 0800, email info@sheppvillages.com.au, go to the Shepparton Villages website – www.sheppvillages.com.au – or visit the Support at Home team at 9 Batman Avenue, Shepparton.