Hop along to Rushworth

UNIQUE Easter gifts, a variety of yummy food and fun for the whole family will be on offer at the Rushworth Easter Heritage Market, this coming weekend.

Set to be held on Saturday April 3, the day will be one filled with raffles, a bountiful variety of food; car and motorbike displays, as well as a special visit from the magnificent Moora Draught Horses, who will also be making a trip into town.

Visitors are reminded to keep an eye out for the Easter Bunny who, is rumored to be making a number of appearances throughout the day and spreading some chocolatey cheer!

As always, the retailers of Rushworth will be open from early on Easter market day, so if you’re planning to visit, make sure you factor in some time to meander through the stores and explore their inspiring Easter offerings.

For more information, check out the Rushworth Easter Heritage Festival’s Facebook page.