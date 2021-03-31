Friday, April 2, 2021
Home Business News Hop along to Rushworth
Business News

Hop along to Rushworth

By Editor
0
0

UNIQUE Easter gifts, a variety of yummy food and fun for the whole family will be on offer at the Rushworth Easter Heritage Market, this coming weekend. 

Set to be held on Saturday April 3, the day will be one filled with raffles, a bountiful variety of food; car and motorbike displays, as well as a special visit from the magnificent Moora Draught Horses, who will also be making a trip into town. 

Visitors are reminded to keep an eye out for the Easter Bunny who, is rumored to be making a number of appearances throughout the day and spreading some chocolatey cheer! 

As always, the retailers of Rushworth will be open from early on Easter market day, so if you’re planning to visit, make sure you factor in some time to meander through the stores and explore their inspiring Easter offerings. 

For more information, check out the Rushworth Easter Heritage Festival’s Facebook page.  

Previous articleThe rains on the plains
Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Business News

Great day for grinners

Editor - 0
BIGGER store in a new location was enough to give away a big prize. As a part of their opening day promotion on March...
Read more
Business News

Activities to keep you warm

Editor - 0
AS the trees turn from summer's bright green to the gorgeous russet of autumn and temperatures drop, a lot of us can find the...
Read more
Business News

Fine and unique meats

Editor - 0
SOMETIMES the usual rotation of lamb, chicken and pork can get a little monotonous. While delicious, something extraordinary and different such as quail or...
Read more

EDITOR'S PICK

POPULAR POSTS

Hop along to Rushworth

Great day for grinners

Activities to keep you warm

THE ADVISER

THE ADVISER

ABOUT US

The Adviser is Shepparton's premium newspaper bringing news about the things that matter in the community.

FOLLOW US

Contact us: [email protected] Phone 03 5832 8900

© Shepparton's 'The Adviser'