How to enter for a share of $25,000

AT this point, we are all no stranger to QR codes. The advent of QR codes means you can enter the 2023 GMCU $25,500 Giveaway online, making the regions’ largest shoppers’ competition more environmentally friendly while opening options for those who purchase from participating stores online.

That means more chances to win, and more ways to shop local.

To enter is as simple as 1-2-3, just make a purchase of $10 or more at a participating store, then:

1. Scan the QR code to log into The Adviser website

2. Fill in your details

3. Upload a photo of your receipt and submit your entry.

To win your share of the $25,500, spend $10 or more at any of the participating businesses, listed on page 26 of this feature.

Your details are for the purpose of this shop local competition only and will not be shared with any other party.