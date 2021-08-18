Hosted by the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the 2021 White King-Pental Triple M Business Awards is seeing new entrants being nominated for this year’s awards.

There is a particular call for nominations for recognition in the following categories of the awards: Visitor Experience of the Year for businesses who provide an exceptional ‘visitor experience’ including excellence in tourism hospitality and accommodation, GV

Healthy Workplace for employers who work to create and sustain good health practises in their businesses, Environmental/Sustainable Business of the Year and Young Professional of the Year.

Each winner will also receive a personalised plaque and the honour of being the recipient of the 25th Anniversary Business Awards, plus an “invitation only” event after the awards to celebrate with sponsors and other winners.

With 12 categories of the awards available, nominations are being sought to showcase and honour the outstanding contributions the many businesses operating through these tough times have provided over the past year.

Nominations close on September 24, 2021, you can nominate online at https://sheppartonbusinessawards.com.au/nominate.