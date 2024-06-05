Inspiring young artist develops her craft from her love of culture

By Aaron Cordy

TALENT emerges at different times for everyone. Whether it is singing, sport or an aptitude for mathematics, finding our hidden talents and breathing life into them to see where they take us can be one of the bravest things we do.

For Machingaifa Kazayi, seeing the talents his daughter Alicia displayed in drawing and designing clothes, couches and building dollhouses, he knew his daughter was blessed with a natural gift to create art.

For Greater Shepparton Secondary College multitalented student, Alicia Nokutenda Kazayi, her first passion is drawing, which began at an early age with tracing pictures from colouring books and has progressed into free-style drawing from pictures.

CULTURAL INSPIRATION… Alicia Nokutenda Kazayi discovered a passion and talent for art at a young age whilst still living in Zimbabwe. Now in Australia, the high school student’s culture has shaped her style and flare with the vibrant colours she chooses for her art. Moving away from her earlier work that was inspired by cartoons, drawing more realistic images inspired by people. The piece she is holding was part of a display at Greater Shepparton Secondary College’s African Week. Photo: Aaron Cordy

“In Year 3, one of my friends, they were tracing, and I said can I try it, so I tried it. When I went into Year 4 my dad asked me, ‘When are you actually going to start drawing without tracing or copying most of the stuff?’ So, that’s when I started drawing,” said Alicia, about discovering her love for creating art.

Alicia was born and raised in Zimbabwe until November last year, and her culture has shaped her style and flare with the vibrant colours she chooses for her art. Moving away from her earlier work that was inspired by cartoons, drawing more realistic images inspired by people.

“I’m trying to involve my culture in my art more than just drawing anything else… Dive into my culture, my past and my childhood.

“Activity, emotions, actions, I think. Mostly what the person I’m drawing is showing and is it gonna speak to others. And the environment also inspires me in a way.”

Alicia’s expression with colour captivates the eye the moment you see them and will only continue to grow more poignant as she develops her craft, which she hopes to display soon in one of the local galleries.

“The colours are amazing. Having colours makes it so much more approachable than just it being plain. And just looks like there’s so much into it, which I love,” said Alicia.