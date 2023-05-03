Join the Conversation: Victorian Chamber invites regional members and businesses to roundtable

WITH the purpose of engaging regional members and to update businesses following its successful regional election platform in 2022, the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is inviting members and businesspeople to attends its roundtable meeting next month.

Regional Victoria is considered vital to the state’s prosperity, supporting strong economic performance and job creation. The Victorian Regional Roundtables help the Chamber connect with regional members and business chambers, as well as build relationships and provide updates to local members.

Events happening in regional cities of Shepparton, Geelong and Bendigo will include a regional update, a membership update, an Industrial Relations update, and a short roundtable discussion to understand regional members’ insights.

The Shepparton roundtable is happening Thursday, May 11, 12-1.30pm, at the Shepparton Parklake Quality Hotel (481 Wyndham Street). It is free to attend for Chamber members, and $15 for non-members.

Don’t miss this opportunity to help inform the Victorian Chamber’s regional policy advocacy. Bookings are essential. To secure your place, register online at, www.victorianchamber.com.au/event/shepparton-policy-and-advocacy-regional-roundtable