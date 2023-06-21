Kicking cancer in the ROMP

By Brittany Drysdale

CANCER is devastating, end of story. However, a cancer diagnosis is even worse if you live in a regional area- something the Rotary Outreach Myeloma Program (ROMP) wants to change.

People living in rural, regional, and remote Australia have a poorer chance of survival from cancer than those living in major metropolitan areas. With specialty treatment not available in regional communities, patients are forced to travel hours from home to receive lifesaving care, adding further costs and strain on themselves and their carers.

FIGHTING MYELOMA TOGETHER… Local Rotary Clubs are joining forces to help bring awareness to myeloma and those in rural communities living with the incurable blood cancer. Pictured from left is Shepparton Rotary member Jenni Hill with pup mascot ‘Canon’, and local woman Karen Kilgour, who cares for her husband who suffers from myeloma. Photo: Brittany Drysdale

ROMP- started by Camberwell Rotary Club- engages with regionally based Rotary Clubs and their communities to make significant difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families. The program aims to build awareness of myeloma and support the work of Myeloma Australia- the only myeloma specific charity organisation in the Country.

Local woman Karen Kilgour is a full-time carer for her husband Rod, who was diagnosed with myeloma four years ago. As no treatment is offered locally, Karen is forced to drive her husband to Melbourne to receive treatment.

“It’s extraordinarily difficult, living with myeloma in a regional community. We travel to Epworth and Richmond- it’s about a three-hour trip-, we see the oncologist, then my husband is on a four-hour treatment, then you have to drive home again, so its’ essentially a 12-hour day,” said Karen.

The Rotary Outreach Myeloma Scholarship is offered to nurses who are employed in regional cancer treatment centres. The educational program delivered online by Melbourne University, provides specialist training in cancer nursing with a focus on blood cancers like myeloma.

“Our aim is to make people aware of myeloma, and the difficulties of travelling to Melbourne for regional and rural patients,” said local Rotary member Jenni Hill, “…the other aim is to give out the scholarships to regional nurses, get them trained, so patients don’t have the three-hour trip to Melbourne on top of everything else.”

The Shepparton Rotary Club is doing their part to raise awareness, organising a fundraising event through the Shepparton Brewery. On Tuesday, July 4, all proceeds from the Shepparton Brewery’s ‘Community Chest’ dinner event will go towards the Rotary Outreach Myeloma Program.

You can also contact your local Rotary Club to donate directly.