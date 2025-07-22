Last days to enter to win a share of $10,000!

THE GMCU/Adviser $10k Giveaway will close at 6pm on Sunday, July 27, with the $5,000 grand prize winner to be drawn next Monday! Everyone who has entered the giveaway will be part of the draw, so if you haven’t won a share so far, don’t fret, you might win the $750 or $500 consolation prizes, or the $5,000 major draw!

To be part of the giveaway, simply spend $10 or more at any participating business (listed on page 22 of this newspaper edition), snap a photo of your receipt and upload it along with your details at www.10kgiveaway.com.au

You can enter the giveaway as many times as you want, so long as you’ve spent $10+ at eligible stores. Every entry gets you one step closer to being a winner.

This week three more lucky locals have won themselves a $250 GMCU debit card, that can be spent at any businesses participating in the giveaway.

WEEK 4 WINNER… Pictured is Total Tools Shepparton team member Jackson and winner Daniel Nortis. Photo: Emma Harrop

Will Hewitt is one of three Week 5 winners. “That’s awesome, amazing – what a great way to start my week’s leave!” said Will when he got the call from The Adviser. Will spent $31.53 at Coles Riverside Plaza.

Muna Riches, who spent just $15.95 at SPC Factory Sales, was just as surprised. “Oh wow, really? I was entering for my husband!” And it’s a good thing she did, because they have turned that small purchase into $250!

Kylie Jackson shopped at Lowes in the Shepparton Marketplace. “That’s great, fabulous, thank you!” said Kylie. “I’m so pleased I entered!”

Don’t miss your chance to turn everyday purchases into a prize worth winning! Check out page 22 or scan the QR code for the list of participating businesses, start shopping, and upload your receipts at www.10kgiveaway.com.au.