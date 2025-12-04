Leading business print & ITC services provider in Shepparton

Viatek is a trusted managed print and ITC services provider in the Shepparton region, supporting local businesses with premium print and ITC solutions. With more than 40 years of partnership with FujiFilm Business Innovation, Viatek delivers advanced office copiers and managed print fleets designed to improve productivity and reduce costs.

Beyond print, Viatek has built a strong reputation as a leader in Unified Communications (UCaaS). For over a decade, the team has designed, implemented, and supported platforms that integrate voice, video, and chat—helping local organisations stay connected and competitive.

Supporting local businesses with premium print and ITC solutions, Viatek is a trusted managed print and ITC services provider, committed to tailoring solutions that make technology simple, reliable and cost-effective in the Shepparton region. Pictured above left are Shepparton Account Manager Brandon Jackson and Regional Manager Craig McInnes and left is Area Manager Nigel Marinkovic. Photo: Supplied

At the heart of Viatek’s success is its local team, who know the Shepparton community and the needs of regional businesses. Along with support from local technicians, Brandon, Nigel, and Craig are committed to providing personal service and practical advice. Their focus is on tailoring solutions that make technology simple, reliable, and cost-effective.

As a trusted partner, Viatek is more than a supplier—it’s part of the local business community, supporting customers every step of the way. Whether it’s upgrading print environments or transforming communication systems, the Shepparton team is here to help your business move forward with confidence in 2026.

Contact Viatek today and experience the difference of a trusted local provider.