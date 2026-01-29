Over 50’s living in Victoria’s stunning Goulburn Valley

Nagambie Lifestyle Park has affordable, quality, brand new 2-bedroom homes available starting from $224,000 in our new residential expansion and pre-loved homes available in our existing residential park are available from time to time. “Off the plan” options are also available to allow you to customise your forever home if you see a particular site that you love! It’s the perfect community focussed, pet-friendly and affordable lifestyle solution that allows retirees to right size their home and upsize their lifestyle.

Located close to everything that the picturesque town of Nagambie has to offer, from waterways perfect for fishing and boating to local wineries, cafes and restaurants, there is plenty to keep you active. Shops and medical services are within easy reach of the park, and we are right near Nagambie Golf Club. Nagambie Lifestyle Park offers the perfect laid back retirement option for those who love to get out on the water, or just outdoors, with plenty of convenience but without all of the hustle and bustle of the city.

To complement our growing residential village, community facilities are also progressively being upgraded as part of our long-term plans.

Being a land-lease community, there is no stamp duty and we do not charge any entry or exit fees. Our simplified sale process and low site fees allow you more time (and money) for the important things in life!

Call our office on 03 5794 2681 to organise a tour of our display homes today, we can’t wait to show you the Nagambie Lifestyle Park Lifestyle!