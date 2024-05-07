Letters to the Editor

NATIONAL ROAD SAFETY WEEK – 5-12 MAY 2024

Let’s imagine that during this coming week, which is National Road Safety Week, there will be no lives lost on our roads. RoadSafeGoulburnValley would like to remind all that we can as individuals take some measures to ensure that we and our loved ones are safer on regional roads.

Let’s make that pledge to drive in a safe manner, devoid of distractions such as mobile phones, and I certainly will not put others in danger because of my risky behavior by speeding, driving while tired, under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Attitude and behavior are the key words, can we not offer some common courtesy towards others—yes, the journey may take a fraction longer however you will not put vulnerable road users, especially those whose jobs places them in harm’s way, by slowing down and giving them adequate space they need to be safe.

Road statistics indicate that approximately 70 per cent of collisions will be locals on local roads. Is that complacency, lack of attention? Could be many things! We know our roads, but we shouldn’t take our eyes and minds away from the responsibility of operating a motor vehicle in a safe manner.

The other 30 per cent appear to be from outside our region and therefore at greater risk because of the “unknown” of road conditions, environment, infrastructure in and around poor to very poor roads and intersections.

Wishing everyone a safe National Road Safety Week and please, let’s make this the start to reduce the number of lives lost on our roads and that our first responders also have a break. I have made that pledge—will you?

Bill Winters

Executive officer

RoadSafeGouburnValley

MORE FUNDING NEEDED FOR GV HEALTH

Dear Editor,

The recent announcement of $10M for health workers’ accommodation at GV Health needs to be supported by a commitment to completing the hospital’s redevelopment.

The Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas has turned her back on finishing the redevelopment, with stage two yet to be funded.

The site does not provide the full extent of health care to meet the needs of the region.

The second stage includes an Integrated Cancer Centre, increased acute and subacute inpatient capacity, a helicopter pad, and a car park.

What we have is a half-finished hospital.

To attract health workers, we also need facilities that are fit for purpose.

Health should not be compromised because of Labor’s financial mismanagement.

Healthcare must be a priority.

Yours sincerely,

Kim O’Keeffe MP

Member for Shepparton District

PURPLE WITH RAGE OVER NEW BIN

Dear Sir/Madam,

In response to your article ‘New purple lid bins roll out’ (April 17, 2024) As stated, these bins are not to become compulsory UNTIL 2030!

So… They have been ‘adopted’ SIX YEARS early to “secure additional State Government funding and make the service more accessible to the community.” Please, Gary Randhawa (Council’s director of infrastructure), explain this to me. How much State funding? Does this funding have any strings attached? How does the bin “make the service more accessible to the community”?

I cannot help but wonder if this government will still be in power in six years’ time anyway. I doubt it. If the incoming government responds to the electorate’s wishes and drops the scheme, will we still have to pay then? Will we have to pay additional rates until the bins ARE compulsory in 2030?

The article states; “Following consultation in March 2022 … feedback … found 80 per cent of residents preferred a dedicated glass bin.” Where was this consultation conducted? 100 per cent of people I have asked DO NOT WANT THE BIN. 100 per cent. Release the details of this ‘consultation’. Who, where, how many households, and most important of all, the actual wording of the question asked? The adage every politician knows; Never ask a question unless you know the answer. And to frame the question to obtain the answer required.

We also deserve to be informed how much, if any, increase in rates we face or are the bins and their collection fully, in perpetuity, financed through the “additional State Government funding”?

I always clean my jars and donate them to the op shop and have two or three glass bottles per YEAR which are usually cashed for their 10c refund.

Surely paying the wages of sorters at the recycling centre to pluck the sort after glass out would have been less than the expense of providing and servicing these bins and would have provided people with work.

I will not need to put this bin out once in ten years. Explanations please.

This paper could run a poll of our community asking these questions:

1. Do you prefer the use of the purple bin?

2. How often will you fill the bin for collection?

Sincerely,

A concerned citizen – name and address withheld by request

REGIONAL VICTORIANS TAKE STEPS TO PROTECT THEIR HEALTH AND PREVENT CANCER

Dear Editor,

We’d like to thank Victorians in Shepparton who have booked in to do a Cervical Screening Test following Cancer Council Victoria’s regional cervical cancer awareness campaign, run late last year.

A recent Cancer Council survey of 800 regional Victorians showed that more than two thirds of eligible Victorians who saw the campaign said they were now motivated to do a Cervical Screening Test when they were next due, while almost one third who were due said they had booked in to do a Cervical Screening Test.

A Cervical Screening Test looks for the human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes almost all cases of cervical cancer. Women and people with a cervix aged 25-74 need to do a Cervical Screening Test every five years, even if they don’t have any symptoms.

However, data shows that women and people with a cervix who live in regional areas of Australia participate in the National Cervical Screening Program at a lower rate than those who live in major cities.

In Shepparton, 63.6 per cent of eligible women and people with a cervix are participating in the National Cervical Screening Program, compared to 69 per cent of all eligible Victorians.

At a state level, data from the Victorian Cancer Registry reported that between 2020–2022 Victorian women and people with a cervix living in regional areas were 22 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer compared to those living in metro areas.

Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers and can be successfully treated if found early through regular cervical screening.

We’re thrilled to see such a positive response to the campaign with more regional Victorians motivated to screen, but there is still more work to be done.

While we have seen significant increases in knowledge and intent to screen, there are still key knowledge gaps with only 16.3 per cent of respondents who saw the campaign correctly identifying that you should start screening at 25 years old. Of all respondents to the survey almost 40 per cent had not previously heard of the option to self-collect your test with a small swab.

We are continuing our work to increase knowledge of cervical screening and ensure everyone eligible is aware of the option to self-collect through our new In Your Hands cervical screening campaign currently running statewide until late May.

A Cervical Screening Test every five years could save your life.

If you’re due for your test, book in today at your local doctor’s clinic, Community Health Centre or Aboriginal Health Service. Preventing cervical cancer is in your hands.

To learn more about cervical screening and the In Your Hands campaign, visit cancervic.org.au/cervical.

Kate Broun

Head of Screening, Early Detection and Immunisation at Cancer Council Victoria

