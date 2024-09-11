Locals called to participate in an October 2022 flood survey

Take time out to do survey

RESIDENTS of Greater Shepparton and the surrounding areas that were affected by the October 2022 floods are being encouraged by the Shepparton Flood Recovery team to share their experiences via an online survey before Sunday, September 15, to improve flood safety.

A research project conducted by Natural Hazards Research Australia (NHRA) in partnership with RMIT, Macquarie University, Monash University and SES researchers, wants to hear from people affected by the sudden-onset and the long lead time riverine flooding.

Head of the project, Dr Blythe McLennan, has advised that the survey will require participants to take their time to complete, given that it encompasses their full experience of the October 2022 Floods.

FLOOD SURVEY… Natural Hazards Research Australia are conducting a research project into flood recovery and is asking Greater Shepparton residents to participate in an online survey. The more locals who complete the survey will give researchers a greater understanding of the full effects the October 2022 floods has had on the community. Photo: John Bates.

“I need to say from the outset that the survey is not a short one, you’ll need to make a cuppa tea and sit down. We’re really interested in hearing people’s experiences of the floods, all the way from before, during and after, right up to how they are feeling, and how they think they’re doing today. That’s why it’s a lot of information to get through,” said Dr McLennan.

“The survey will steer people into what is most relevant to them. So, if they evacuated, they will be steered towards questions about evacuation etc, so it will be tailored for each person. There’s just so much of people’s experiences we want to capture.”

Information gathered by NHRA is already being used in Queensland and New South Wales after their floods, to help build better responses for future events.

To take part in the online survey visit https://www.naturalhazards.com.au/floods2022/sa-vic-nsw.