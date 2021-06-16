Make comfort a priority

COMFORT is everything and having luxurious, well-made seating options in your home ensures your able to enjoy your living spaces to their fullest potential, especially at times when we are finding ourselves at home more than ever.

Matthew Irwin and Chris Willis, the creative minds behind Envisage Furniture, are experts in custom-made furniture. Given their expertise and eye for detail, the range of chairs and sofas they stock in store are of the highest level of quality and craftmanship standards.

Premium brand IMG comfort combines the science of body correct ergonomics with old-world cabinetry skills and state-of-the-art technology. The entire range is designed, engineered and tested by a Norwegian product development team. Envisage furniture currently have a catalogue sale with office, accent, lift chairs, lounges and ottomans featured.

To peruse their range of fine furniture, visit the friendly team at Envisage furniture at 8028 Goulburn Valley Highway, Kialla. They can be contacted on 5823 1766 and through their website, envisagefurniture.com.au.