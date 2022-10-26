Moving forward in Murchison

By Kelly Carmody
WITH the main street businesses back in full operation in Murchison, and the life blood of the town, the bridge, now open to small vehicles, there seems to be a sense of calmness around the town once again.
Unfortunately, there are many on the lower side of the town and to the east, however, who still have quite a clean-up ahead of them. Skye Caravan Park was inundated quite badly with lots of residents devastatingly losing everything they owned. The park now resembles a swamp and is a breeding ground for mosquitos.
Questions have been raised around town regarding the levy bank being redone at the lower end of the main street, and the need for the road there to be also assessed carefully considering the amount of water that came up from underneath it.
Other comments mentioned were in relation to Lake Eildon and whether it could have been managed better. With some community members feeling that there is no need for storages to be at 100 percent.
As Murchison’s small community moves forward, they continue to show resilience and compassion for one another, and the wonderful community spirit has stayed high.