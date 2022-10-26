Moving forward in Murchison

By Kelly Carmody

WITH the main street businesses back in full operation in Murchison, and the life blood of the town, the bridge, now open to small vehicles, there seems to be a sense of calmness around the town once again.

Unfortunately, there are many on the lower side of the town and to the east, however, who still have quite a clean-up ahead of them. Skye Caravan Park was inundated quite badly with lots of residents devastatingly losing everything they owned. The park now resembles a swamp and is a breeding ground for mosquitos.

WONDERFUL COMMUNITY SPIRIT… Pictured from left, Murchison Service Stations Mason Millman with proprietor Glenn McPherson who are proud of the community spirit they witnessed and where a part of during the flood crisis. Photo: Kelly Carmody

Questions have been raised around town regarding the levy bank being redone at the lower end of the main street, and the need for the road there to be also assessed carefully considering the amount of water that came up from underneath it.

Other comments mentioned were in relation to Lake Eildon and whether it could have been managed better. With some community members feeling that there is no need for storages to be at 100 percent.

BACK TO BUSINESS… Murchison Supa Value proprietors Derek and Glenys Pearson were hit hard after losing stock from power outages but are happy to be reopened to their wonderful community. Photo: Kelly Carmody

As Murchison’s small community moves forward, they continue to show resilience and compassion for one another, and the wonderful community spirit has stayed high.