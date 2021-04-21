Saturday, April 24, 2021
New larger location allows much better access for general public

Months in the planning has come to fruition with the opening of In Hospitality’s new larger premises right in the heart of Shepparton, located behind GOTAFE in Stewart Street.

There are literally 1000s of hospitality products on display and in storage for the busy business that services the Goulburn Murray Valleys and parts of northern Victoria and southern NSW.

Not only does In Hospitality service pubs, clubs, motels, aged care facilities, restaurants, eateries, corner stores, and a large range of other businesses, it also welcomes the general public to visit its showroom for day-to-day kitchenware, cooking utensils, glassware, cleaning agents and the like.

In Hospitality is located at 76-80 Stewart Street, Shepparton and is open: Monday to Friday 8 am to 5 pm

