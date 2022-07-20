Next chapter for committee

THE Committee for Greater Shepparton (C4GS) is entering its second decade and at the same time, welcoming new stalwarts to the board.

Leigh Findlay of CAF Consulting and Sarah Thompson of GV Water are the new chair and deputy chair for C4GS. The board has also expanded with the appointment of AC Food’s Andrew Mann.

After three years as the board chair, Lesley Hart of Dawes and Vary has stepped down but will remain as a board member.

“Lesley’s exceptional leadership across a very challenging few years has ensured the Committee ends its first decade in great shape,” said Leigh.

Incoming deputy chair, Sarah Thompson, believes C4GS has played an important role in building Shepparton’s reputation and influence within state and federal governments and policy makers.

“Our region is extremely well positioned for the future, and I am really looking forward to continuing the Committee’s great work,” she said.

Andrew Mann, AC Food’s general manager, joins the board and brings his expertise in agriculture and rural banking with him.

“Our board is well connected with the region’s strengths, and we are looking forward to working with our recently appointed CEO, Lindy Nieuwenhuizen, the wider membership, and our elected representatives, including former CEO and Member for Nicholls, Sam Birrell, to support the region’s ongoing success,” said Leigh.