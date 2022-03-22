Parents’ parking prayers answers

IMMEDIATE changes are being implemented at Greater Shepparton Secondary College (GSSC) in response to feedback about parking and traffic management in the area. The changes are a major overhaul to address changed road conditions since the college opened this year.

Council have also extended the submission period by three weeks in light of these adaptations, which will inform the larger Shepparton Inner North Local Area Traffic Management Plan (Shepparton Inner North LATM).

Additional parking, set to come into effect Friday, March 25, will provide parents 63 parking spaces near the college on school days during peak pick-up and drop-off hours. Timed 15-minute parking will be available on Feshti, Hawdon and Rea Streets, between 8.00-9.30am and 2.30-4.30pm on school days.

Council is keen to hear feedback specifically on traffic management, parking restrictions during pick-up and drop-off times, all-day parking occupancy, pedestrian and cycling routes, and any safety concerns that these groups have after the changes have been implemented.

Students, parents and residents are encouraged to leave their feedback on Council’s Shaping Greater Shepp webpage, which is open until Friday, April 8, 2022 at shaping.greatershepparton.com.au/hawdon-street-upgrade