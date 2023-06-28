Pathways to reward employment across health services

NCN Health operates regional Health Services in Nathalia, Cobram and Numurkah. Each campus has its own Urgent Care Centre, and localized services across aged care, medical, dental, youth, rehabilitation and community health. NCN Health has various pathways to reward employment across our health services.

FROM NATHALIA TO COBRAM AND NUMURKAH… NCN Health provides a range of employment and training pathways including its 2024 NCN Health Graduate Nurse Program along with a two year VETiS program providing year 11 and 12 students real experience working in the healthcare sector. Pictured are NCN Health nurses Bonnie Klein (left) and Kym John. Photo: Supplied

In addition to the 2024 NCN Health Graduate Nurse Program, NCN Health also offers pathways to employment.

Registered and Enrolled Nursing student placements are available at Nathalia, Cobram and Numurkah campuses.

VETiS at NCN Health is a two-year program providing Year 11 and 12 students with real experience working in the healthcare sector. The VETiS program enables students to access a wide variety of both clinical and non-clinical professions within the healthcare system. Upon successful completion of the two-year program students may obtain a Certificate III Health Services Assistance or Certificate III Allied Health Assistance. VETiS is available at all NCN Health campuses. Year 10 students interested in a rewarding career in health care can discuss options with school career advisors.

For those considering a career in health care, but are not quite sure what avenue to take, NCN Health offers Work Experience across clinical and non-clinical settings including nursing, allied health, community health, diversional therapy, administration, human resources, communications, community development, health promotion and maintenance.

NCN Health prides itself on a large contingent of volunteers and is always on the lookout for more. If volunteering is something that interests you, there are fantastic opportunities across the three campuses. Some of the volunteer opportunities include mealtime mates, involvement with consumer groups and committees, Resident Life Story Program, assisting with resident activities, gardening bees, music program, volunteer driving and reading the paper to aged care residents.

For more information on all the NCN Health pathways to employment opportunities visit the NCN Health website – ncnhealth.org.au or contact Elisha Penman via email – elisha.penman@ncnhealth.org.au