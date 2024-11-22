Pedal power: Tatura 200 raises over $85,000 for local charities

ON Sunday, Tatura was alive with community spirit as the 14th annual Tatura 200 Charity Bike Ride & Walk rolled through town. The event, backed by Tatura Milk Industries, raised over $85,000 this year, adding to the $1M already raised since its inception.

Over 200 participants took part, choosing between 200km, 100km, and 25km scenic rides or a 10km walk through Tatura. The day featured local entertainment, refreshments, and a warm community atmosphere at the Tatura Italian Social Club.

Funds raised will benefit several local charities, including the Marian Community, Tatura CFA, and Tatura Rotary Club, with Bega Group covering all event costs. Event Manager Lily Botterill praised the volunteers and local businesses for their support in making the day a success.

RIDE OR WALK FOR A CAUSE… A large part of the funding from this year’s Tat 200 will support Marian Community, a 24/7 specialist family violence service that supports victim-survivors with immediate intervention. Other deserving groups to receive funding include Tatura CFA and the Tatura Rotary Club. Photo: Supplied