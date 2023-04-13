Photography workshop for all skill levels this Saturday 

IF YOU have ever wanted to learn how to take beautiful photos and capture cherished memories on a camera but aren’t sure where to start, you should come along this Saturday to the Shepparton Camera Club’s ‘Getting Off Auto Course’.

This is a hands-on workshop that is open to anyone interested in photography, regardless of skill level. The course costs $50, making it an affordable way to learn new skills and meet like-minded people.

One of the greatest advantages of joining a camera club is the opportunity to learn from experienced photographers. The instructors of the ‘Getting Off Auto Course’ are experts in their field and are passionate about helping others improve their skills. They will teach you the fundamentals of photography, including aperture, shutter speed, and ISO, as well as how to use your camera’s manual settings to capture stunning photos in any situation.

LEARN TO CAPTURE STUNNING SCENES AND IMAGES… The Shepparton Camera Club is hosting a ‘Getting Off Auto’ course for photographers of all skill levels this Saturday. You’ll learn from experienced photographers and local club members how to take beautiful shots like this, taken by club president, Leigh Teitz. Leigh said, “This was taken about 11:30 on the road just below Tallis Winery at Dookie. The 20mm wasn’t actually wide enough to capture the full display and while it lasted about 20 minutes the first 5 minutes were the most intense.”

To learn more about the ‘Getting Off Auto Course’ or the Shepparton Camera Club, contact Lex at 0423 169 568 or email [email protected]

The course is taking place at Goulburn Valley U3A (14 Esson Street, Shepparton) this Saturday, April 14, from 10am.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to take your photography skills to the next level and connect with other passionate photographers in your community!

You can RSVP and find out more info at the Facebook event: www.facebook.com/events/742237107375574?ref=newsfeed