Plan, prepare and be safe this Easter

By Bill Winters, executive officers of RoadSafe Goulburn Valley.

EASTER is fast approaching and we at RoadSafe Goulburn Valley (RSGV) ask you to plan and prepare for your long-awaited trip to visit family or enjoy some relaxation. It’s all about choices and planning; there have been far too many lives lost on our regional roads.

RSGV has been supporting road safety initiatives for many years, through messaging to community groups and schools. Please do your part in operating your vehicle in a safe manner and being aware of your surroundings. Remember, it is never you, until it is you.

ARRIVE ALIVE… Local road safety body, RoadSafe Goulburn Valley, has provided advice to plan ahead and stay safe on roads these Easter holidays, urging road users to be aware of the dangers that can lie ahead. Be safe and have a great Easter. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

It’s easy to prepare for a long car journey – imagining and planning what you’ll need on the drive and how you can guarantee that you will be at your best. Make sure you get enough rest the night before and that you have easily accessible fluids that aren’t distracting to access.

If you are driving long distances, take regular rest breaks and do not speed. You will be sharing the road with many others who may not have been on a long journey for some time. A road crash will change your life forever and that of many others. A good rule of thumb is to have a rest break every two hours. Stop the car, rest up, let your people know you’re safe and continue driving with renewed energy, perhaps swap drivers regularly.

There can be many challenges on country roads, distance, heat, road conditions, varying speeds limits, farm vehicles, stray animals—the list goes on. It should go without saying that seatbelts must be used and mobile devices—handheld phones and tablets are a no no, but do have a safe Easter break and make those right choices.