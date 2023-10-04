Planting seeds for a stronger community

By Aaron Cordy

PLANTING seeds to help grow stronger community roots after last year’s floods, Resilience in Recovery (RR) is excited to bring Sophie Thomson, renowned gardening expert and media personality to the Goulburn Valley for an exclusive event.

Sophie will share her invaluable insights on how to revive and rejuvenate your garden after a natural disaster. A step to help bring locals out of their homes to reconnect with the community as well as for practical help for our green thumbs who are having trouble getting their gardens back to life after the floods.

COMMUNITY GROWTH… renowned gardening expert and media personality, Sophie Thomson will host the Gardening After the Floods workshop at The Connection, 7287 Midland Hwy Shepparton, Thursday, October, 19, between 9.30am to 2.30pm.

The idea came from Vicki Woodhouse of Kialla after scrolling through Instagram she saw a post from Sophie Thomson helping on Kangaroo Island after the fires. She contacted Sophie’s Patch on Instagram and was invited to write an email direct to Sophie to see if she would be interested in helping the Goulburn Valley. After an email exchange the team RR came on board to fund the workshop.

Gardening After the Floods workshop will be held at The Connection, 7287 Midland Hwy Shepparton, Thursday, October 19, between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

To book go to, https://www.trybooking.com/CLJSK.

For more information about Resilience in Recovery go to, recovery@shepparton.vic.gov.au, call (03) 58322542, or check out Resilience in Recovery on Facebook.