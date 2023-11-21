Pop-up story time goes ahead

By Aaron Cordy

THE courage to stand up to bullies and the bigoted minority was in fine display at the Shepparton Library last Thursday, when despite continued threats and the Shepparton Police urging Goulburn Valley Libraries to cancel Rainbow Storytime, Frock Hudson donned her best dress for a popup version on the lawn outside the library.

18 children from 12 families sat and listened to Frock Hudson read as part of the OutintheOpen festival. With the support of over 100 LGTBIQA+ allies and 17 police officers. The single protester who showed up must have felt a bit of a fool as the harmless activity was enjoyed by the children.

POP-UP STORY TIME… Frock Hudson read to 18 children from 12 families, 100 LGTBIQA+ allies, 17 police officers and a single protester last Thursday at a pop-up Rainbow Storytime. Photo: Supplied

“After the targeted harassment and hate that we had directed at us for this year’s Drag Storytime as part of OutintheOpen, it was really special that the community could come together safely with the Rainbow Community Angels to create a fun, inclusive and welcoming environment for the event to occur,” said Dean Arcuri, the drag performer known as Frock Hudson.

The OutintheOpen festival was held in Shepparton between November 9 to 19, showcasing LGTBIQA+ pride and diversity. While the vast and colourful lifestyle may not suit all members of the wider community, it doesn’t mean they don’t have a place in society. At the end of the day, if a Drag Queen reading a story is not for you or your children, stay at home.