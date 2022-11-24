Protect yourself from mosquito influx

Greater Shepparton City Council is working with the Victorian Government to combat the spread of mosquitoes this summer.

Recent heavy rainfall and floods across the region have led to ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes that can spread disease. High numbers of mosquitoes will continue over the summer months. Due to the increase in populations, it is advised to use mosquito repellent during attendance of outdoor events to minimise the risk of mosquito borne infections.

Mosquitoes can carry diseases such as Japanese Encephalitis (JE), Ross River virus, Barmah Forest virus, and Murray Valley Encephalitis (MVE) – all serious, infectious and potentially life-threatening in the case of JE and MVE.

Greater Shepparton officers will be treating areas across public places and tree lines around townships over the coming weeks by conducting ‘fogging’. Fogging is a method authorised by the Department of Health in response to the increased mosquito population and outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis earlier this year.

This is an effective way of reducing adult mosquito numbers as it produces a slight fog that uses a product equivalent to a household insect spray. Fogging will be completed during the morning when mosquitoes are active, bees are not active during this time and will not be affected by the fogging.

While the risk of catching a mosquito borne disease is low, we want to be sure you make the most of all the events happening within Greater Shepparton so we’re sharing these simple steps to help everyone protect themselves and their family from mosquito bites.

The ‘Beat the bite’ top tips are:

• Cover up. Wear long, loose fitting clothing because mosquitoes can bite through tight fitting clothing.

• Use effective mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus on all exposed skin.

• Control mosquito numbers. There’s a wide range of ‘knockdown sprays’ or vaporising devices for inside use, including for caravans.

• Install flywire screens on all windows and self-closing wire screens on doors.

• Make sure mosquitoes can’t breed around your property by removing stagnant water at least every week. This includes in flowerpots, tyres, buckets, tins, bird baths and pet bowls.

• Empty children’s wading pools when not being used and keep fishponds stocked with fish.

• Use screens when camping. Mosquito nets or screens will help keep mosquitoes out of tents and added protection can be provided by treating the nets with an appropriate insecticide.

• Limit outdoor activity at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.