Redevelopment closes Marungi Street again

AS STAGE four of the Welsford Street Redevelopment continues, works on the northern side of Fryers Street commence this week.

The exit from the Causeway (Midland Highway) onto Marungi Street closed to motorists on Monday, January 9, until the works are completed.

Greater Shepparton City Council are asking those travelling in the area to follow traffic management and detour signage in place. Council would also like to remind road users that Watt Road bridge is now open and can be used as an alternative route where appropriate to avoid expected delays.

CARPARK ACCESS… The Welsford Street Off-Street Carpark will close from Thursday, January 12 to Wednesday, January 25, and again in February to allow the carpark entry and exit to be upgraded at part of stage four of the Welsford Street Redevelopment. Photo: Supplied

The Welsford Street Off-Street Carpark (opposite the Council offices) will be closed from Thursday, January 12 through to Wednesday, January 25, and again from Monday, February 20 through to Friday, February 24. This is to allow the carpark entry and exit to be upgraded.

Drivers will not be able to access the businesses through the usual rear entry from the Welsford Street carpark, however, access will be maintained via Wyndham Street.

Council expects some disruptions in the area during the works and thanks everyone for their patience and cooperation during the works, which are anticipated to be completed in March 2023.

For further information, contact Greater Shepparton City Council on 5832 9700.