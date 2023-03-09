Rejoice, Welsford Street is back open!

THE redeveloped intersection at Welsford Street and Fryers Street will re-open Friday with the new road expected to improve traffic flow and provide a safer environment for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

There are changes to the way Marungi Street and Fryers Street operate, with vehicles able to do left hand turns only to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion. Right hand turns from Fryers Street into Marungi Street or vice versa are no longer possible.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Shane Sali said the works will help remove the queues of traffic, improve traffic flow and provide safer driving.

“The community now has a much safer road for everyone to use. The extra right turning lane from Welsford Street into Fryers Street will provide a quicker route westward and the removal of the right turns will prevent the queuing that used to occur as traffic tried to get onto the Causeway,” he said.

“We know this intersection is very busy and the updated intersection will help the movement of traffic east west and north south.”

“The full depth reconstruction of the road will cater for increased vehicle traffic volumes as Shepparton grows along a north south corridor,” said Cr Sali. “Thank you to the community for their patience while the works were being done.”

The contract was awarded to local company Apex Earthworks at the September 2022 Council meeting and works commenced on November 14 2022.

The project cost $2.89M with $1,446,780 (50 percent) funded by the Federal Government under the ‘Heavy Vehicle Safety & Productivity Program’.

These works were the fourth completed stage of a six stage plan to improve Welsford Street traffic flow. Designs for Stage five and six will upgrade Welsford Street from north of High Street to the Wyndham Street (Goulburn Valley Highway) and Sobraon Street intersection.