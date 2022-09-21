School holiday sunshine!

THE school term three break has begun and Greater Shepparton City Council would like to invite community members and visitors to participate in the spring school holidays Activities in the Park program.

Mayor Cr Shane Sali opened the spring 2022 Activities in the Park program at KidsTown on Monday, where children and their families took part in a slime making workshop.

MOVE, PLAY, EXPLORE… With free and low-cost activities provided by Activities in the Park. Pictured are Greater Shepparton City Council’s Cr Greg James, healthy communities officer Carmen Nicholson, projects support officer Kellie Smith, and mayor Cr Shane Sali. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

“The season activation incorporates the best of spring and summer, beyond the school holidays, while inviting all members of the community to take part in fun activities throughout Greater Shepparton,” he said.

Activities in the Park provides an exciting range of free and low-cost programs that include nature experiences, come-and-try workshops for kids and adults, including women only activities, and much more.

Taking advantage of the sunshine, most activities are held outdoors and therefore are subject to change due to weather conditions. Stay up to date by following ‘Get Mooving Greater Shepparton’ on Facebook or download the free Get Mooving app.

Requirements such as dietary, wheelchair access, mobility aid or vision impairment can be catered for. A portable hearing loop is also available on request by contacting 5832 9431.

For more information on the full program of activities visit getmoovingshepparton.com.au or ‘Get Mooving Greater Shepparton’ on Facebook and Instagram.