Sesame Street comes to Shepparton!

ELMO has been spotted a long way from Sesame Street today, visiting Shepparton ahead of Sesame Street’s 2024 regional tour, which begins at Riverlinks Eastbank next week.

While some locals were delighted to sight the lovable, furry red monster exploring the streets and parks of Shepparton today, ticketholders will get the best experience when Elmo returns to the region, bringing his good friends Abby, Cookie Monster, Grover, Bert and Ernie for a magical performance.

The thrilling theatrical show, Elmo’s Circus Dream, is coming to Shepparton on Wednesday, February 28, and to Echuca on Thursday, February 29.

SPECIAL VISIT… Elmo has stopped by Shepparton today, ahead of Sesame Street’s 2024 regional tour, which begins in Shepparton next week. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online. VIP ticket includes the best seats, plus a gift and a photo with Elmo on stage after the show.

Shepparton show (performances at 10.30am and 1pm) – https://riverlinksvenues.com.au/whats-on/event-details/!/calendar/event/sesame-street-elmos-circus-dream

Echuca show (performance at 10.30am) – https://echucaparamount.com/movie/sesame-street—elmos-circus-dream

For more information, visit https://www.sesamestreetcircus.com.au/