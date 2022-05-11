Several sports nominations for Shepparton

SHEPPARTON’S sporting prowess is on show, with four nominations for the Victorian Sport Awards associated with the region.

Shepparton Golf Club has been nominated for VicHealth Active Recreation Initiative of the Year, for their Women’s Introductory Golf program, helping more women participate in the sport.

Motorcar racer, Oscar Piastri, who has family ties to Greater Shepparton, has been nominated for two awards. These are the Global Wellness Tracking Young Athlete of the Year and the Governor’s Victorian Male Athlete of the Year awards.

From the Shepparton Athletics Club, Alana Baldi has been nominated for Involve Masters Athlete of the Year Award.

“It’s such a huge honour to be selected to be one of four finalists,” said Alana. “To be recognised alongside Jason Lees, a Paralympian who represented Australia in Tokyo, Rio, and London is incredible.”

Alana has been involved in athletics most of her life. She said the award is ‘bittersweet’ as she may not compete again having ruptured her ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament), a common sports injury affecting the ligaments that stablise the knee joint.

“It is unfortunate, but I am focused on rehab and achieving little markers. If I cannot compete again, my priority will be on coaching and officiating.”