Shepparton hosts Taekwondo championships

SHEPPARTON recently played host to one of the largest on-site Para Taekwondo Poomsae Championships for the P20 Sport Class in the Oceania region. The event, organised by the Koryo Taekwondo group, brought together a multitude of enthusiastic competitors.
Linda Pace, the Poomsae Director for World Taekwondo, Oceania, and a highly commended international Taekwondo Poomsae referee, was present at the event. She had the pleasure of meeting with Shepparton’s Mayor, Cr Shane Sali, who expressed his admiration for the Taekwondo players and the vibrant energy of the championships.
Linda congratulated the newly qualified OTU Para Poomsae Referees, who demonstrated a high standard of judging at the championships. She also extended her appreciation to Sammy Rachele and GM Russell Wood from Koryo Taekwondo for their dedication to the sport.
The event was a testament to the strength of Para Taekwondo Poomsae Athletes, their coaches, parents, and friends. Linda’s presence, given her extensive experience and passion for the sport, added to the significance of the event.