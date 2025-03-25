Shepparton Monopoly

Mr Monopoly was in town last week to unveil the Shepparton edition MONOPOLY board game, out now. The Adviser has six copies to giveaway and there are three ways to enter to win! Head to The Shepparton Adviser Facebook page, like and tag a friend in the Monopoly giveaway post (make sure you have liked The Adviser on Facebook to be in the running). You can also enter by signing up to our mailing list at www.sheppadviser.com.au/subscribe/ (only open to new subscribers).

The final copies will be given away to print readers. Full details and competition in next week’s edition of The Adviser. Best luck!