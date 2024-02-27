Shepparton Police seek assistance in burglary case

Shepparton Crime Investigation Unit detectives are actively investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred on Sanderson Street in Shepparton on Sunday, February 18. The incident is believed to have taken place around 5am when an unknown offender broke into a property.

A 39-year-old woman discovered the intruder inside her house and reported that he fled the scene without taking any items. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Police have released a computer-generated image of a man believed to be Pacific Islander in appearance, with a medium build, brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts and brown work boots.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident or the individual’s identity to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au