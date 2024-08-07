Shooting her way to the top

Shepparton Field and Game welcome its first female president

By Aaron Cordy

SHEPPARTON’S Field and Game (SFG) welcomed new club president Aimee Attwood at their AGM last month.

A fifth-generation orchardist, Aimee is a mother of two who discovered a passion for shooting at a young age growing up on the family farm with her father as an early influence and shooting during her school years pegged her interest. Netball soon became a priority for teenage Aimee, but the love of clay shooting called her back when she rejoined SFG over 10 years ago.

SFG Incorporated is a locally based Clay Target Shooting Club originally established in 1958. Aimee is the first female president of the club after a unanimous vote, a post she has taken on after serving on the committee for over three years, the last two as junior vice president.

MADAM PRESIDENT… Aimee Attwood has been made Shepparton Field and Game’s first female president with a unanimous vote. The mother of two developed a passion for shooting from a young age growing up on the family orchard. Aimee pictured last year after winning the 2023 Club Champion in the lady’s section. Photo: Supplied

“Having the full club support, being a unanimous vote and running unopposed, is really great to see them having my back. Speaking to everyone and getting all the positives out of it, I’m excited to see where the future of the club goes,” said Aimee.

SFG is a subbranch of the national organisation, which promotes ethical hunting and conservation. The Shepparton branch holds monthly events attracting shooters from all over Victoria.

When not shooting on her home turf, Aimee competes at other clubs where she has taken out a few firsts in the ladies’ field while following her passion.

“There’s definitely a love for shooting. I don’t think I can pinpoint what I love about it, it’s just a great sport. The social side of things, and the people I’ve met through the sport are incredible. I’ve made really great friendships through it; my husband is a shooter as well and it looks like my kids will follow the same path,” said Aimee.