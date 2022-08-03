Shovels in the ground for regional packaging facility

A SIGNIFICANT packaging investment was given the green light last week. Australia and New Zealand’s largest paper and fibre packaging manufacturer, Opal Group, will invest more than $140M to construct a state-of-the-art, high-speed regional manufacturing facility for cardboard packaging in Barnawartha, located only an hour and a half from Shepparton.

Sustainability will play a key role in the design through solar energy generation and water harvesting capability. It will feature enhanced supply chain capabilities and advanced manufacturing.

REGIONAL INVESTMENT… Opal executive general manager – packaging Chris Daly, Opal CEO Matt Izuka, and Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton. Photo: Supplied.



The facility will be developed in two stages with assistance from the State Government.

Stage one involves the construction of a highly automated 47,000 sqm manufacturing site, located at the Wodonga industrial estate. Stage two will involve extending the facility’s supply capacity to meet growth in demand by using emerging technologies.

The first stage of construction is expected to commence this month, and up to 195 jobs during the peak year of Stage One are anticipated.