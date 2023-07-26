Silver linings, anyone?

Massive humiliation, glaring incompetence, extreme disappointment and a betrayal to all Victorians were just some of the phrases used to describe the Andrews Governments’ shock cancellation of the 2026, regional Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, July 18.

While many voices were quick to condemn the Premier’s announcement with lightning speed, many of the same were just as prompt to demand a redirection of funds allocated to the Games, along with the subsequently announced $1B regional housing fund to address essential social housing needs and infrastructural projects.

Below are just a few of the breakneck reactions to the Commonwealth Games cancellation announcement:

State Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell MP

“The Decision is evidencing the Andrews Labor Government cannot be trusted to properly cost or manage major projects and casts further doubt on Labor’s promise to deliver the infrastructure and tourism packages they announced today.

“Not only must this infrastructure be delivered as promised, but it is also vital Labor invest some of the existing $2.6B in funding to fix regional roads once and for all, a legacy that will ensure the safety of all Victorians.”

State Member for Shepparton, Kim O’Keeffe MP

“In the announcement today, Daniel Andrews said they will deliver a comprehensive $2B package to ensure regional Victoria still receives all the benefits that would have been facilitated by the Games. What will our region receive out of that $2B?

“We called for the Shepparton Sports Stadium redevelopment to be funded and considered at the start of the Commonwealth Games proposal. I will continue to lobby for that project and other run-down sporting facilities that have been ignored.

“We also want our fair share of the new $1B regional housing fund…”

Greater Shepparton City counil mayor, Cr Shane Sali

“Disappointed is an understatement. The Greater Shepparton region had already began gearing up for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and we were extremely excited to have been announced as one of the five host cities.

“The funding [announced] for upgrades to the Shepparton BMX track is a great result. The Victorian Government also announced our region will share in $150M Regional Tourism and Events Fund which will offer new events, attractions and more accommodation in Greater Shepparton.”

“We will also continue to push for the State Government’s contribution to Stage One of the Goulburn Valley Highway Shepparton Bypass…”

Committee for Greater Shepparton Chair, Leigh Findlay

“I’m a sports nut and I was really pumped that the Commonwealth Games were coming to regional Victoria and especially for Greater Shepparton to host the cycling and the BMX competition.

“The cancellation of the Games was obviously disappointing however, when you listen to the reasons behind the cancellation you understand the cost of projects and how they can blowout. We may not all agree but I understand that decisions must ultimately be made in the best interest of the state.

“With the initial reaction aside and feeling for what it means to the athletes, we must be positive in getting to the table with Minister Jacinta Allen to put forward the best interests of Greater Shepparton. There’s a $2B package to be shared throughout the state with $1B for social and affordable housing, along with another billion for other projects and infrastructure.

“We’re particularly fired up to work with the Basketball Association and Council to up-grade the sports stadium as well as address other, long-overdue infrastructural and housing projects.”