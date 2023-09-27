Stable water levels amid El Niño threat

By Dillon Shelley

WATER, the lifeblood of Shepparton and its surrounding regions, is being watched by the vigilant eye of local residents. The latest data on storage levels for key water bodies offers a nuanced picture when compared to this time last year.

This comparison is particularly significant considering that, this time last year, the region was on the precipice of devastating floods. Adding to the complexity of the situation is the recent announcement from the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) declaring the onset of El Niño, which typically brings with it hot and dry conditions.

LEVEL HEADS… Despite last year’s devastating floods, Shepparton’s water resources are being managed carefully, with storage levels continuing to remain stable. Even with a looming El Niño, key reservoirs like Lake Nillahcotie and Lake Eildon remain over 97% full. Yet, sustainable water management remains crucial amid potential hot, dry conditions.

Lake Nillahcotie, a crucial source of water for the area, currently stands at 100.47% of its capacity. While this is marginally lower than the 103.51% recorded in 2022, the reservoir is still comfortably full, providing some reassurance to the region as it braces for a potentially parched summer.

Lake Eildon, another vital reservoir, is at 97.11% of capacity, a slight decrease from 98.01% in the previous year. The Waranga Basin and Goulburn Weir have seen more noticeable declines, with 91.81% and 93.51% respectively in 2023, compared to 95.44% and 96.66% in 2022.

Lake William Hovell and Lake Dartmouth, however, are showing a healthier trend, boasting lower, more normal levels compared with last year. Lake Hume bucks the trend by having higher than 2022 levels yet remains relatively stable.

As the community reflects on these statistics, it is evident that careful and sustainable water resource management will continue to be crucial, especially in anticipation of the impending El Niño, which threatens to bring hot and dry conditions. Despite the harrowing memory of last year’s floods, the region’s current water levels offer a sense of resilience and preparedness as it navigates the uncertain weather patterns ahead.