Friday, January 15, 2021
Stewards of creation, community at heart

SOLID GROUNDING… Save the date for St Mary of the Angels Secondary College 2021 Open Day on Wednesday, May 12. Photo: Supplied

ST MARY of the Angels Secondary College is a vibrant and welcoming College community which offers a rich and diverse learning environment for its 650 students and families.

St Mary of the Angels welcomes families from across the region, with its dedicated modern bus fleet collecting students from as far as Tocumwal, Finley, Berrigan, Cobram, Katamatite, Numurkah, Katandra, Tallygaroopna and everywhere in between.

The College aims to develop the whole person, where all aspects of students’ spiritual, intellectual, social, emotional and physical pursuits are nurtured.
Led by Catholic tradition and in the spirit of St Francis, St Mary of the Angels encourages its students to be aspirational, compassionate and forward-thinking.

St Mary of the Angels principal, Matt Carver, said, “Our 2021 College theme, ‘We are called to be stewards of God’s creation’ encourages each of us to take responsibility for our role in this world and to take care and look after it.

“As a College community, we pride ourselves on providing a solid grounding of learning, integrity and compassion which continually challenges our students to face the world as generous contributors and stewards of its wellbeing.”

For more information or to find out how St Mary of the Angels Secondary College can assist your child, contact St Mary of the Angels at Chapel Street, Nathalia, phone 5866 2222, visit smotanathalia.catholic.edu.au or save the date and come along to their 2021 Open Day on Wednesday, May 12.

