Students receive thoughtful gift

By Deanne Jeffers

RIDING a bike is a simple, fun activity that keeps us active while teaching young people confidence and independence. For children living with disadvantage though, the joy of receiving their first bike can seem like a distant dream.

A GIFT THAT KEEPS GIVING… Variety Children’s Charity recently donated 15 brand new bikes and equipment like locks and helmets to students at St George’s Road Primary School. Pictured is student Omer Alali. Photo: Supplied

Students at St George’s Road Primary School were surprised on Thursday, October 27, when not-for-profit, Variety Children’s Charity, visited the school to gift kids with 15 brand new bikes, built by the team at Webjet.

“We know it has been a really hard time for many of the children and families we assist. Facing daily struggles with access to essential items and services, this is one way we know we can spread kindness and bring light with long-term impact,” said Variety CEO, Mandy Burns.

Now in its’ 20th year, the ‘Bikes for Kids’ program is made possible through the Variety Tax Appeal and supporter of the charity organisation, Anaconda.

The program aims to give all kids access to the fun and benefits of owning their own bike – no matter what their ability or their circumstance.

Variety funds a brand-new, quality bike with a helmet and a lock, which costs $218 for per child. The organisation also funds limited special adaptive bikes to bring these life-changing benefits to kids living with disability.

By making a gift or fundraising, you contribute to one of the most memorable moments in a child’s life, owning their first bike.

“We encourage anyone who can to donate and get involved. There’s nothing like the moment when a child smiles as they see their bike for the first time,” said Ms Burns.

To learn more or to donate, please go to: www.varietybikesforkids.org.