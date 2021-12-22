Tech savvy and accurate

CONTRACTORS CAN DO… Scaffidi Contractors, administration officer, Daniel Scaffidi, brings his keen eye for detail to the 30-year-old family business. Photo: Kelly Lucas.

For over 30 years, Tony Scaffidi has serviced the Goulburn Valley, growing Scaffidi Contractors to employing 12 full-time staff.

Daniel, Tony’s son, oversees the administration. With an eye for specifics, he undertook to stay informed with state and federal government regulations for businesses when Covid-19 infiltrated Victoria.

Daniel took it upon himself to ensure all staff were well-informed, abided by new OH&S rules, keeping all staff and clients safe.

Tony Scaffidi remarked, “We strive to provide consistency in servicing clients, including training staff with the latest equipment, for more efficient and accurate work.”

The company places an emphasis on local businesses in the farming community. They concentrate on farming layouts, servicing orchards by removing trees, preparing for new plantings and laser grading to help with water distribution.

Notable technology being used are laser-controlled diggers and GPS guided machinery.

Daniel Scaffidi explains, “Lasers are used for digging and trenching, whilst most tractors are GPS guided. These offer accurate, finished results whilst giving clients confidence in the end result.”

Another service on offer is concrete removal, saving clients’ money and avoiding landfill. Concrete is crushed, screened and repurposed into other applications, such as driveways.

Scaffidi were also involved in the construction of the Geoffrey Thompson Holdings 35 metre high, cold storage facility and distribution centre in Mooroopna.

The upgrade of the holding pens at the Shepparton Saleyards, using a galvanised construction making pens harder wearing & resistant to corrosion, was a Scaffidi project.

By building relationships and having a ‘can-do’ attitude, Scaffidi Contractors accepts small or large contracts, knowing a small job that is well done can develop into larger, long term propositions.