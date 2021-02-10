The five most romantic spots in Shepparton

Telstra Tower

Shepparton’s

answer

to the Eiffel Tower

, taking your lover to the viewing platform high up the Telstra Tower is a calf-burning,

palm-sweating,

lung-busting way to express your

love. From the top, marvel at the views over our city

and all the way out to Dookie’s Mount Major

.

Stand arm in arm with your amour and point out the

buildings

you

recognise (

Target and Kmar

t

are prominent)

.

Just make sure you’re down again before the gate is locked at the bottom.