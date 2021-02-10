Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Home Latest News The five most romantic spots in Shepparton
Latest News

The five most romantic spots in Shepparton

By Struan Jones
0
0

THERE’S no doubt about it, Shepparton is Northern Victoria’s ‘City of Love’.  

Full of charming and romantic spots, consider these five special spots for a Valentine’s Day date this Sunday (or any day, really). Our town is full of loving potential. 

  1. Telstra Tower
    Shepparton’s answer to the Eiffel Tower, taking your lover to the viewing platform high up the Telstra Tower is a calf-burning, palm-sweating, lung-busting way to express your love. From the top, marvel at the views over our city and all the way out to Dookie’s Mount MajorStand arm in arm with your amour and point out the buildings you recognise (Target and Kmart are prominent). Just make sure you’re down again before the gate is locked at the bottom.  
  2. The Old Tip (the Australian Botanic Gardens,Shepparton)
    This former landfill site is now the place to explore and enjoy the beauty of the Australian bush. Connect with your partner and with nature at the same time with a stroll along the trails through the gardens or climb up to Honeysuckle Rise where the lookout offers a view above the treetops. 
  3. Mount Major
    Although not particularly high at 381m above sea level, a couple’s jaunt up Mount Major will elevate your love. Get the timing right to avoid the flies and the beating sun, and the peak will not disappoint. Picnic platforms at the top make for a perfect sunset setting. 
  4. Lake Victoria
    In the heart ofShepparton, this former swamp was made a public park in 1900, so generations of local lovers and families have spent special moments here. Join the rest of Shepparton here for a weekend barbecue or a couple of rounds of the lake. Also popular with the local birdlife, make sure the grass is clean before you lie back. 
  5. Down by the river somewhere
    The Goulburn River is the lifeblood ofShepparton. At 654km, its the longest river in Victoria, so there are countless spots along the water’s edge to find a special spot for a picnic, a dip or a paddle. A stone’s throw from the CBD, excellent walking tracks line the river, so make the most of our most iconic natural feature, and bring a special someone along, too.
Previous articleGetting all the ducks in a row
Struan Jones

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News

Getting all the ducks in a row

Stephen Hutcheson - 0
PERHAPS one of the more emotive pastimes that takes place each year is the opening of the duck hunting season and the conflict that...
Read more
Latest News

Lovell points finger over rollout of fruit tree netting grants

Struan Jones - 0
THE Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell, has called out what she perceives as the State Government's failure to develop a funding program to...
Read more
Latest News

Drivers, start your engines for the Tour de Course

Editor - 0
A WEEKEND of motoring fun will hit Shepparton later this month, when the 2021 Tour de Course brings up to 50 participants and their...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

THE ADVISER

ABOUT US

The Adviser is Shepparton's premium newspaper bringing news about the things that matter in the community.

FOLLOW US

Contact us: [email protected] Phone 03 5832 8900

© Shepparton's 'The Adviser'