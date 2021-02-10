The five most romantic spots in Shepparton

THERE’S no doubt about it, Shepparton is Northern Victoria’s ‘City of Love’.
Full of charming and romantic spots, consider these five special spots for a Valentine’s Day date this Sunday (or any day, really). Our town is full of loving potential.
- Telstra Tower
Shepparton’s answer to the Eiffel Tower, taking your lover to the viewing platform high up the Telstra Tower is a calf-burning, palm-sweating, lung-busting way to express your love. From the top, marvel at the views over our city and all the way out to Dookie’s Mount Major. Stand arm in arm with your amour and point out the buildings you recognise (Target and Kmart are prominent). Just make sure you’re down again before the gate is locked at the bottom.
- The Old Tip (the Australian Botanic Gardens,Shepparton)
This former landfill site is now the place to explore and enjoy the beauty of the Australian bush. Connect with your partner and with nature at the same time with a stroll along the trails through the gardens or climb up to Honeysuckle Rise where the lookout offers a view above the treetops.
- Mount Major
Although not particularly high at 381m above sea level, a couple’s jaunt up Mount Major will elevate your love. Get the timing right to avoid the flies and the beating sun, and the peak will not disappoint. Picnic platforms at the top make for a perfect sunset setting.
- Lake Victoria
In the heart ofShepparton, this former swamp was made a public park in 1900, so generations of local lovers and families have spent special moments here. Join the rest of Shepparton here for a weekend barbecue or a couple of rounds of the lake. Also popular with the local birdlife, make sure the grass is clean before you lie back.
- Down by the river somewhere
The Goulburn River is the lifeblood ofShepparton. At 654km, it’s the longest river in Victoria, so there are countless spots along the water’s edge to find a special spot for a picnic, a dip or a paddle. A stone’s throw from the CBD, excellent walking tracks line the river, so make the most of our most iconic natural feature, and bring a special someone along, too.
