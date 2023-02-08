The power of giving

By Jeremy Rensford,

Shepparton Ministers’ Association chair

COMMUNITY SPIRIT… Jeremy Rensford, Shepparton Ministers’ Association chair, reflects on the power of volunteerism and those who selflessly give their time to help those less fortunate in the community. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

BACK in June last year I wrote about some concerns I had about the potential decline of volunteerism. I confess it may have been a bit premature. Yes, it was priceless and indeed inspiring to read of Margaret McNeil’s 70 years of volunteerism (Adviser, 25th Jan ed.) She is to be applauded and is an appropriate figurehead for all the wonderful volunteers that faithfully serve their community, right throughout Greater Shepparton.

I was thrilled to witness first hand during last year’s floods the explosion of volunteers that emerged from all corners of community, urgently offering their help without any thought of reward. We were inundated (ironically)! Thanks to all who did something to help those less fortunate during this extremely challenging time.

Pleasingly, our younger generations certainly share a passion for social justice, and I look forward to our local youth and young adults increasingly “putting their hand up” for causes they are passionate about.

Jesus said, “It’s more blessed to give than receive,” and also, “God loves a cheerful giver.” Volunteering out of the goodness of your heart certainly is something that brings joy not only to those we help, but also to God himself.

Jesus also issues a much-needed warning to those of us that are in it for the wrong reasons: “Watch out! Don’t do your good deeds publicly, to be admired by others, for you will lose the reward from your Father in heaven.” Let’s heed this warning and do right by others with pure intentions.

God bless,

Jeremy Rensford.

For more information on local churches go to www.sheppartonchurches.org.au