Time to have your say on Retirement Villages Act 

Kim O’Keeffe, the representative for Shepparton District, has extended an invitation to Tim McCurdy, the Shadow Minister for Consumer Affairs, to visit Shepparton and gather your valuable input on the Retirement Villages Act.

Ms O’Keeffe and Mr McCurdy are eager to get feedback on a variety of concerns, with a focus on entry and exit fees of retirement villages, dispute resolution processes, and retirement village employees requiring minimum training standards to be employed.

Ms O’Keeffe said that she is interested in hearing first-hand the experiences that residents are having in their retirement villages.

“It is important that we hear from people who have lived experience in retirement villages and try to understand the shortcomings that need to be addressed,” Ms O’Keeffe said.

“Retirement villages play a significant part of people’s lives, and we want to ensure that the process is understood and the locals making the move have the support they need to make an informed decision.”

Mr McCurdy will be in Shepparton next Monday, August 7. To make an appointment, please contact Ms O’Keeffe’s office on (03) 5831 6944.